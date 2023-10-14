Canton Sequoyah earns narrow win over Canton Creekview

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Canton Creekview.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Grizzlies got within 21-20.

Canton Sequoyah darted to a 31-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Canton Creekview squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton Creekview faced off against Woodstock Etowah and Canton Sequoyah took on Woodstock River Ridge on Sept. 29 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

