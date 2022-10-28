Clarkston knocks off Gainesville Johnson

Yes, Clarkston looked relaxed while edging Gainesville Johnson, but no autographs please after its 8-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 27.
The Angoras registered an 8-6 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Angoras and the Knights were both scoreless.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest