Dallas North Paulding claims tight victory against Kennesaw Harrison

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack’s offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Hoyas at halftime.

Kennesaw Harrison didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-16 in the third quarter.

The Hoyas outpointed the Wolfpack 6-3 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Kennesaw Harrison and Dallas North Paulding faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dallas North Paulding High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Dallas North Paulding squared off with Marietta Walton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.