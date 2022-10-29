Kennesaw North Cobb mauls Canton Cherokee in strong effort

Kennesaw North Cobb swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Canton Cherokee 47-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Kennesaw North Cobb drew first blood by forging a 20-3 margin over Canton Cherokee after the first quarter.
Kennesaw North Cobb registered a 34-3 advantage at intermission over Canton Cherokee.
Canton Cherokee showed some mettle by fighting back to a 41-17 count in the third quarter.
Kennesaw North Cobb put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Canton Cherokee 6-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 14, Canton Cherokee faced off against Marietta Osborne and Kennesaw North Cobb took on Marietta Wheeler on October 14 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.