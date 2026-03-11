Sports Emory needs one more victory to reach Division III quarterfinals No. 2 Eagles (24-3) put 10-game winning streak on the line when they host Yeshiva on Friday at 1 p.m. Emory's Ethan Fauss launches a shot in the team's first-round NCAA playoff win over Mississippi University for Women at Emory's Woodruff PE Center Arena on March 6, 2026. Fauss scored the game-winning basket the next night against Roanoke. (Courtesy of Emory University Athletics)

By Stan Awtrey

The Emory basketball team needs one more victory to reach the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. And after surviving Saturday’s scare, the Eagles feel prepared for whatever comes their way. Emory, ranked No. 2 in the nation, needed some late-game heroics to beat Roanoke College 83-81 in overtime in the second round. The win put the Eagles into the third round of the playoffs for the seventh time in program history.

The Eagles (24-3) host Yeshiva on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Woodruff PE Center Arena. A win would put them into the Elite Eight for the second straight season and third time in program history. “We’re excited to still be playing, and we think we haven’t hit our ceiling yet,” Emory coach Jason Zimmerman said. “I think there’s better to come and we can get to a better spot. We’re hoping we find it on Friday.” Emory has won 10 in a row, a streak that includes victories over three ranked teams and two playoff victories. Emory got a superb individual performance from Ethan Fauss against Roanoke. The 6-foot-9 junior hit a 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left to put the Eagles in front, then blocked the potential game-winning shot at the other end at the buzzer. Fauss finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. He averages 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds.

“Ethan gives great gravity. You have to guard him because he can make shots,” Zimmerman said. “One of the best things he did Saturday night late in the game, he got three deflections that either caused steals or caused loose balls that led to them not getting a shot. It was three big plays in the game.”

Senior Ben Pearce made more history. He scored 29 points and became the first Emory player to reach 2,000 points. It also gave Pearce 629 points to set the school's single-season record. Pearce was named the University Athletic Association's co-Athlete of the Week, which he shared with Emory baseball player Adam Geller. Pearce is averaging 24.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Senior Jair Knight had 24 points and nine rebounds against Roanoke. He averages 19 points and 6.6 rebounds and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Dark Horse Dunker competition, a social media contest where eight finalists will compete in the national dunking championship on April 3 in Indianapolis. Yeshiva, the champions of the Skyline Conference, routed Maine-Farmington 92-69 in the second round. The Maccabees (22-8) are in the Sweet 16 for the second time and will be participating for the first time; they qualified in 2020, but COVID wiped out the playoffs. Yeshiva's top players are Zevi Samet, a 6-2 senior who averages 23.1 points, and Yoav Oselka, a 6-7 junior who averages 14.7 points and eight rebounds. "We're in the Sweet 16, so every team is really good," Zimmerman said. "(Yeshiva) has won two really good playoff games, and they have a really good player who can really score, and they've got four other guys who can really pass and know how to play."