Jasper Pickens County rides the comeback trail to dust Cleveland White County

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Jasper Pickens County flashed past Cleveland White County 48-28 on Friday on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Cleveland White County authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Jasper Pickens County at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Jasper Pickens County darted ahead of Cleveland White County 34-28 as the fourth quarter started.
The Dragons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Ellijay Gilmer and Cleveland White County took on Oakwood West Hall on October 14 at Oakwood West Hall High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
