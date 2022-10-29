North Atlanta hits passing gear early to lap Austell South Cobb

North Atlanta controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-7 victory over Austell South Cobb in a Georgia high school football matchup.
North Atlanta opened with a 15-0 advantage over Austell South Cobb through the first quarter.
The Warriors opened a towering 30-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
North Atlanta breathed fire to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
