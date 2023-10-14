Columbus Carver rallies to top Cordele Crisp County

The start wasn’t the problem for Cordele Crisp County, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Columbus Carver through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for an 18-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Carver and Cordele Crisp County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Carver High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Cordele Crisp County squared off with Albany Dougherty in a football game.

