Social Circle defeats Lexington Oglethorpe in lopsided affair

Social Circle swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Lexington Oglethorpe 48-12 on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Social Circle drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Lexington Oglethorpe after the first quarter.
The Redskins fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Patriots’ expense.
Social Circle jumped to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Redskins put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Patriots 7-6 in the last stanza.
