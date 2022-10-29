Kennesaw North Cobb Christian outclasses Atlanta B.E.S.T

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Kennesaw North Cobb Christian prevailed over Atlanta B.E.S.T 21-2 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian’s offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over Atlanta B.E.S.T at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-2 edge.
In recent action on October 20, Atlanta B.E.S.T faced off against South Atlanta and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on South Atlanta on October 15 at South Atlanta High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.