Commerce defense stifles Athens Christian

The first quarter gave Commerce a 20-0 lead over Athens Christian.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 27-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Commerce breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Commerce and Athens Christian squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Commerce faced off against Macon First Presbyterian Day and Athens Christian took on Loganville Christian on Sept. 29 at Athens Christian School.

