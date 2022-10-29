Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Newnan Heritage

There was no tuning necessary, Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli opened in perfect harmony while drumming Newnan Heritage with a strong start in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli roared in front of Newnan Heritage 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings opened a lopsided 43-7 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 50-14.
There was no room for doubt as the Vikings added to their advantage with a 6-3 margin in the closing period.
