Carrollton Central finds its way to knock off Tunnel Hill Northwest

Tunnel Hill Northwest cut in front to start, but Carrollton Central answered the challenge to collect a 35-17 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The start wasn’t the problem for Tunnel Hill Northwest, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Carrollton Central through the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins constructed a bold start that built a 17-6 gap on the Lions heading into the locker room.
Carrollton Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-17 lead over Tunnel Hill Northwest.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.
