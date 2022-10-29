Adairsville dodges a bullet in win over Bremen

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Adairsville passed in a 14-7 victory at Bremen’s expense for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Bremen showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Adairsville as the first quarter ended.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Adairsville and Bremen locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
