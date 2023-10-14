Ellijay Gilmer secures a win over Jasper Pickens County

Ellijay Gilmer darted in front of Jasper Pickens County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-10 at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

Last season, Jasper Pickens County and Ellijay Gilmer faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

