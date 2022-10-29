Jefferson mauls Conyers Heritage in strong effort

Impressive was a ready adjective for Jefferson’s 49-6 throttling of Conyers Heritage on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Jefferson drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Conyers Heritage after the first quarter.
The Dragons registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.
Jefferson pulled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
