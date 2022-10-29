Dawsonville Dawson County mollywopps Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Dawsonville Dawson County gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dahlonega Lumpkin County 38-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Dawsonville Dawson County opened with a 10-3 advantage over Dahlonega Lumpkin County through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Dawsonville Dawson County darted to a 24-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on October 14, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
