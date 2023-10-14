Harlem crushes Augusta ARC

The first quarter gave Harlem a 7-0 lead over Augusta ARC.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Harlem charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-7.

Last season, Harlem and Augusta ARC faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Harlem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Augusta ARC faced off against Madison Morgan County and Harlem took on Augusta Cross Creek on Sept. 29 at Augusta Cross Creek High School.

