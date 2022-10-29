Baxley Appling County rains down on Reidsville Tattnall County

Baxley Appling County called “game” in the waning moments of a 28-14 defeat of Reidsville Tattnall County in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Baxley Appling County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Reidsville Tattnall County after the first quarter.
The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 14-7 at the intermission.
Baxley Appling County and Reidsville Tattnall County each scored in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
