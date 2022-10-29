Cedartown mollywopps Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Cedartown ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 48-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cedartown struck in front of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Raiders’ 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
