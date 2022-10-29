Columbus Northside explodes past Peachtree City Mcintosh

Columbus Northside painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Peachtree City Mcintosh’s defense for a 57-14 win during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Columbus Northside a 21-14 lead over Peachtree City Mcintosh.
The Patriots’ offense darted in front for a 28-14 lead over the Chiefs at halftime.
Columbus Northside stormed to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Patriots outscored the Chiefs 15-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 20, Columbus Northside faced off against Riverdale Drew and Peachtree City Mcintosh took on Riverdale Drew on October 14 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
