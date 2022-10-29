Commerce East Jackson exhales after close call with Lilburn Providence Christian

Commerce East Jackson didn’t flinch, finally repelling Lilburn Providence Christian 41-34 during this Georgia football game.
The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 21-17 lead over the Storm at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Commerce East Jackson and Lilburn Providence Christian were both scoreless.
There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 20-17 margin in the closing period.
