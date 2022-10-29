Mt. Airy Habersham Central earns solid win over Winder Apalachee

Mt. Airy Habersham Central put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Winder Apalachee in a 28-14 decision on October 28 in Georgia football.
Mt. Airy Habersham Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.
The Wildcats showed their spirit while rallying to within 14-7 at the intermission.
Mt. Airy Habersham Central darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
