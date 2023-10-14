Gainesville North Hall defense stifles Gainesville Chestatee

Gainesville North Hall opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Gainesville North Hall moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee took on Danielsville Madison County on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

