Mableton Whitefield thwarts Atlanta Mt. Vernon’s quest

Saddled up and ready to go, Mableton Whitefield spurred past Atlanta Mt. Vernon 59-41 on October 28 in Georgia football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Wolfpack opened a meager 24-13 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Mableton Whitefield breathed fire to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.