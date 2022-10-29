Lakeland Lanier County takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Pearson Atkinson County

The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Lakeland Lanier County used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Pearson Atkinson County 34-7 in Georgia high school football on October 28.
Lakeland Lanier County struck in front of Pearson Atkinson County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lakeland Lanier County struck to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
