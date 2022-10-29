Stop sign: Loganville Grayson renders Lawrenceville Archer’s offense pointless

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Loganville Grayson’s 41-0 blanking of Lawrenceville Archer in Georgia high school football on October 28.
Loganville Grayson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lawrenceville Archer through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
Loganville Grayson pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-0 in the last stanza.
