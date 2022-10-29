Dalton Coahulla Creek sets early tone to dominate Lafayette

Dalton Coahulla Creek was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 28-3 victory over Lafayette in Georgia high school football on October 28.
The first quarter gave Dalton Coahulla Creek a 21-0 lead over Lafayette.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Colts avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the fourth quarter.
