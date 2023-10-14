Baxley Appling County shuts out Savannah Windsor Forest

Baxley Appling County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Savannah Windsor Forest through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Baxley Appling County charged to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Savannah Windsor Forest faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Savannah Windsor Forest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Baxley Appling County faced off against Blackshear Pierce County and Savannah Windsor Forest took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Sept. 29 at Savannah Windsor Forest High School.

