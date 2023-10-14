Athens Cedar Shoals earns narrow win over Danielsville Madison County

Tough to find an edge early, Athens Cedar Shoals and Danielsville Madison County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Jaguars fought to a 20-9 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Athens Cedar Shoals pulled to a 33-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders enjoyed a 21-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Athens Cedar Shoals squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 29 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

