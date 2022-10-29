Perry controls the action and Griffin Spalding

The force was strong for Perry as it pierced Griffin Spalding during Friday’s 40-7 thumping in Georgia high school football on October 28.
Perry drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Griffin Spalding after the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 19-0 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.
Perry breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
