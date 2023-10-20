Cartersville allows no points against Cartersville Woodland

Cartersville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes’ offense roared in front for a 22-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Cartersville pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cartersville and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cartersville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Dalton and Cartersville took on White Cass on Oct. 6 at Cartersville High School.

