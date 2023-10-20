Covington Eastside earns narrow win over Athens Clarke Central

The Eagles opened a modest 14-0 gap over the Gladiators at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Athens Clarke Central got within 14-7.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Covington Eastside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Covington Eastside faced off against Ringgold Heritage.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.