Not for the faint of heart: Tiger Rabun County topples Commerce

Tiger Rabun County walked the high-wire before edging Commerce 27-22 in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Tiger Rabun County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Commerce after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Tiger Rabun County and Commerce locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 6-1 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on October 14, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Commerce took on Athens Christian on October 14 at Athens Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
