Elberton Elbert County takes down Athens Christian

Elberton Elbert County scored early and often to roll over Athens Christian 40-13 in Georgia high school football on October 28.
The Blue Devils registered a 26-13 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Elberton Elbert County steamrolled to a 40-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Eagles were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 14, Athens Christian faced off against Commerce and Elberton Elbert County took on Tiger Rabun County on October 14 at Elberton Elbert County High School. For a full recap, click here.
