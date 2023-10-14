Jesup Wayne County pockets slim win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Jesup Wayne County darted in front of Bloomingdale New Hampstead 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 14-3 intermission margin at the Phoenix’s expense.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead drew within 21-16 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jesup Wayne County and Bloomingdale New Hampstead played in a 31-24 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bloomingdale New Hampstead faced off against Savannah Benedictine Military and Jesup Wayne County took on Waynesboro Burke County on Sept. 29 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

