Trion mauls Rome Armuchee in strong effort

Trion controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-10 win against Rome Armuchee on October 27 in Georgia football.
Trion opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rome Armuchee through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense thundered in front for a 21-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-10 final quarter, too.
