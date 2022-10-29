Quitman Brooks County exerts defensive dominance to doom Alma Bacon County

Quitman Brooks County’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Alma Bacon County cold, resulting in a 49-0 victory during this Georgia football game.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Raiders.
Quitman Brooks County roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
Recently on October 14, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Blakely Early County in a football game. For more, click here.
