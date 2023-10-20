Adairsville crushes Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Adairsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 40-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee were both scoreless.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee played in a 42-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville took on Rossville Ridgeland on Oct. 6 at Adairsville High School.

