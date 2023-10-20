Adairsville crushes Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Adairsville dominated Chickamauga Gordon Lee 40-7 for a Georgia high school football victory at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High on Oct. 19.

Adairsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 40-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee were both scoreless.

The Trojans rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Adairsville and Chickamauga Gordon Lee played in a 42-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Adairsville took on Rossville Ridgeland on Oct. 6 at Adairsville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden asks Congress for billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor
2h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Muslim parents: Cobb schools’ message on Israel-Hamas war fueled fear
4h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
8h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
8h ago

FULTON TRUMP CASE
For Kenneth Chesebro, political turnabout ends in criminal charges
10h ago
The Latest

Tucker shuts out Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.
1h ago
Roswell routs Marietta Sprayberry
1h ago
Rome Darlington rides to cruise-control win over Rome Armuchee
1h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
19h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
14h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top