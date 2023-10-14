Calhoun tops Cartersville Woodland

Calhoun roared in front of Cartersville Woodland 28-10 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Calhoun stormed to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Calhoun and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Calhoun faced off against Cartersville and Cartersville Woodland took on White Cass on Sept. 29 at White Cass High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.