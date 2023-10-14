Jefferson bests Flowery Branch

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Jefferson and Flowery Branch settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Dragons opened a huge 28-7 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Jefferson charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Jefferson and Flowery Branch faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Jefferson faced off against Winder-Barrow and Flowery Branch took on Athens Clarke Central on Sept. 29 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

