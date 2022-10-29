Savannah St. Andrew’s earns narrow win over Statesboro Bulloch

A tight-knit tilt turned in Savannah St. Andrew’s’ direction just enough to squeeze past Statesboro Bulloch 30-26 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Statesboro Bulloch showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Savannah St. Andrew’s as the first quarter ended.
Savannah St. Andrew’s broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-26 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.
