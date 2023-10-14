Bogart North Oconee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Gainesville East Forsyth

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 23-0 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

The Broncos drew within 23-6 at halftime.

Bogart North Oconee breathed fire to a 37-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville East Forsyth faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Gainesville North Hall on Sept. 29 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

