Bainbridge overwhelms Columbus Shaw

The first quarter gave Bainbridge a 21-0 lead over Columbus Shaw.

The Bearcats opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bainbridge and Columbus Shaw were both scoreless.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Bainbridge and Columbus Shaw faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Bainbridge faced off against Albany Westover and Columbus Shaw took on Cairo on Sept. 29 at Cairo High School.

