Halt: Rome pushes the mute button on Canton Creekview’s offense

No worries, Rome’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 30-0 shutout of Canton Creekview for a Georgia high school football victory on October 28.
Rome jumped in front of Canton Creekview 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Grizzlies.
Rome charged to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
