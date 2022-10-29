Resurgence: Lithia Springs fights back to beat Douglasville Chapel Hill

Lithia Springs stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 32-9 win over Douglasville Chapel Hill in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Douglasville Chapel Hill authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Lithia Springs at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions kept an 18-6 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.
Lithia Springs breathed fire to a 25-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-3 advantage in the frame.
