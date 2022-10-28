ajc logo
Columbus Carver flexes defensive muscle to keep Albany Dougherty off the scoreboard

Columbus Carver sent Albany Dougherty home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 27-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 27.

Columbus Carver opened with a 14-0 advantage over Albany Dougherty through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Columbus Carver roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on October 14, Columbus Carver faced off against Cordele Crisp County and Albany Dougherty took on Albany Monroe on October 14 at Albany Dougherty High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

