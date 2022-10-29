No mercy: Douglas Coffee shuts down Evans Greenbrier in defensive masterpiece

Douglas Coffee’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Evans Greenbrier cold, resulting in a 48-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 28.
Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Evans Greenbrier after the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.
Douglas Coffee steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Savannah Jenkins and Douglas Coffee took on Savannah Jenkins on October 20 at Savannah Jenkins High School. For a full recap, click here.
