Warner Robins Houston County takes quick lead, doesn’t look back to beat Tifton Tift County

Warner Robins Houston County scored early and often in a 66-7 win over Tifton Tift County in Georgia high school football action on October 28.
Warner Robins Houston County drew first blood by forging a 32-7 margin over Tifton Tift County after the first quarter.
The Bears’ offense thundered in front for a 46-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Warner Robins Houston County jumped to a 59-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bears’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
