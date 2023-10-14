Guyton South Effingham survives for narrow win over Evans Lakeside

The start wasn’t the problem for Evans Lakeside, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Guyton South Effingham through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Panthers 15-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Guyton South Effingham and Evans Lakeside faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Evans Lakeside faced off against Evans and Guyton South Effingham took on Sylvania Screven County on Sept. 29 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.